Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $30.04 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 7.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,979,000 after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,562,000 after buying an additional 901,393 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after buying an additional 716,679 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

