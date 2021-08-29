Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $6.84 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47.

