Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

