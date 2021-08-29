Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $11.89 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,893,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

