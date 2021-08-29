Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 517,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,060,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 381,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 649,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31.

