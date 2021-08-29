Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $247.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $248.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

