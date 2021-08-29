Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 85,940 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 611,544 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.