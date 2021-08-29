Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,399,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,284,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

