Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 4,653 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.