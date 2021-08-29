Financial Survey: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) versus Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lightscape Technologies and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.20 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

Summary

Ultralife beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

