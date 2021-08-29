FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNGR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 14,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 23.65% and a negative return on equity of 444.21%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

