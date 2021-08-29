FIO Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.58 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $81.65 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 777,538,736 coins and its circulating supply is 350,572,583 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.