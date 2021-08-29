FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 133,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,840 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $444,561,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 878,863 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 30.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,534,254 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after buying an additional 831,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.