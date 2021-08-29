First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.