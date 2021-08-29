First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Decreased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,870 shares during the period. First BanCorp. makes up 3.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of First BanCorp. worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,031.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 139,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,891. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

