First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans $0.62 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FBPI opened at $21.00 on Friday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.