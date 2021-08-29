First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.34.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

