First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,800 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 1,859,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $21.13 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

