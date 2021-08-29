First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the July 29th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $48.51.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.