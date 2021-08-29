First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.
