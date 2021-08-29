First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 39.5% in August

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC opened at $117.21 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

