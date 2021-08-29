First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,221,000 after buying an additional 430,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 69,162 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.