First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after buying an additional 828,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after buying an additional 643,743 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 1,229,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.