First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.