Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FBC stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

