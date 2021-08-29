Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSE FLC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,532. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

