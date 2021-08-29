FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

