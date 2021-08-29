Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FORTY stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

