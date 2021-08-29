Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in August

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.