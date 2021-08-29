Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,683 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $37,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $316.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $317.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

