Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $317.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

