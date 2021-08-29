Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

FWP stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.