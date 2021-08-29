Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 4.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after acquiring an additional 215,329 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 965.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.73. 534,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

