Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.