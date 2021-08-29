Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859,060 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $80,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,805,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.