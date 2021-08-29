Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

