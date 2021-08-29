Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

LON FRES opened at GBX 845.80 ($11.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 805.60. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

