frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 867,529 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in frontdoor by 705.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 254,986 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

