Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

ULCC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.