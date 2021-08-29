fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 10.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

