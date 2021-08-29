FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 6,000,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730,658. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.