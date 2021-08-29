FWL Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up approximately 2.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 4,430.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

MTB traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 477,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

