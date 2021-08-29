FWL Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,262,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.52. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

