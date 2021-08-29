FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

