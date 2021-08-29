FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

MUI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 74,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

