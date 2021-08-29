FWL Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

FWL Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,968 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy comprises 1.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. 513,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,142. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.