FWL Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 1.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.