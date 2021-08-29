FWL Investment Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 1.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 182,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,658 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03.

