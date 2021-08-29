FWL Investment Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up 2.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $4,836,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 10,123,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,709,090. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

