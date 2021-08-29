FWL Investment Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.